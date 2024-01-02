Gayle leads Ohio State against Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 32 points in Ohio State’s 78-75 overtime win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-1 at home. Ohio State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Rutgers averages 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Ohio State averages 79.3 points, 17.9 more per game than the 61.4 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Aundre Hyatt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 54.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.