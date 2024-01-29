Garrison leads Oklahoma State against No. 7 Kansas after 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Brandon Garrison scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 70-66 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 in home games. Kansas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 1-6 in conference play. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.8.

Kansas’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Small is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

