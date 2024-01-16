Gardner-Webb visits Radford following Turner’s 33-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-7, 1-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-7, 1-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Chandler Turner scored 33 points in Radford’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 5-1 in home games. Radford is ninth in the Big South with 11.2 assists per game led by Kenyon Giles averaging 2.8.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Radford averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Radford gives up.

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is averaging 15.3 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Julien Soumaoro is scoring 14.2 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

