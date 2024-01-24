Gardner-Webb plays Longwood on 3-game win streak

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-7, 2-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-7, 2-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Runnin’ Bulldogs take on Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 10-1 in home games. Longwood scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-2 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Longwood makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Gardner-Webb averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The Lancers and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Szymon Zapala is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 10.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

