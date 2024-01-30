Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Asheville following Pember’s 30-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-12, 5-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-12, 5-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 71-65 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Pember averaging 6.1.

Gardner-Webb scores 74.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 73.9 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.2 more points per game (81.0) than Gardner-Webb allows (72.8).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is scoring 13.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Pember is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.7 points for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.