Gardner-Webb faces Winthrop following Robinson’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 2-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 2-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Caleb Robinson scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 74-68 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. Gardner-Webb ranks sixth in the Big South with 12.5 assists per game led by DQ Nicholas averaging 2.6.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop scores 5.9 more points per game (79.2) than Gardner-Webb gives up (73.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging 10.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Kelton Talford is shooting 60.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.