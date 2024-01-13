Gardner-Webb faces Presbyterian, looks to stop 6-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 0-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 0-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with Presbyterian as losers of six straight games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 in Big South play. Presbyterian is the best team in the Big South scoring 13.8 fast break points per game.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Quest Aldridge is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Samage Teel averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett is averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.