Gardner-Webb defeats Longwood 76-64

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DQ Nicholas scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb beat Longwood 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Nicholas had five assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South Conference). Quest Aldridge added 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Caleb Robinson had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line.

Johnathan Massie led the way for the Lancers (14-8, 2-5) with 13 points and two steals. Walyn Napper added 10 points and five assists for Longwood. Michael Christmas also put up nine points and eight rebounds.

Gardner-Webb’s hosts South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Longwood visits High Point Thursday.

