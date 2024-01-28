Garcia leads McNeese against Northwestern State after 20-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (5-15, 3-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-2, 7-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (5-15, 3-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-2, 7-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Javohn Garcia scored 20 points in McNeese’s 102-65 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys are 10-0 in home games. McNeese averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Demons have gone 3-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

McNeese’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game McNeese allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Braelon Bush is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

