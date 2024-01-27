Garcia and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on conference foe Penn State

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Penn State in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are 8-2 on their home court. Penn State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Gophers are 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Penn State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Penn State gives up.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is averaging 18.8 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 8.6 points, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

