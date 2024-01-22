Gambrell scores 20 to lead Alcorn State over Prairie View A&M 90-78

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell’s 20 points helped Alcorn State defeat Prairie View A&M 90-78 on Monday night. Gambrell…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell’s 20 points helped Alcorn State defeat Prairie View A&M 90-78 on Monday night.

Gambrell shot 6 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Braves (3-15, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Joshua scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jeremiah Kendall had 14 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Brian Myles led the way for the Panthers (7-11, 2-3) with 19 points. Charles Smith IV added 19 points and three steals. Javontae Hopkins had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

