Gambrell leads Alcorn State against Florida A&M after 20-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 90-78 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 1-4 in home games. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 82.8 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Braves are 2-3 in conference matchups. Alcorn State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 16.1 points and seven rebounds for the Braves. Gambrell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.