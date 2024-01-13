Galette leads Sacred Heart against LIU after 22-point performance

Long Island Sharks (3-11, 2-0 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-10, 1-1 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (3-11, 2-0 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-10, 1-1 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -7.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Long Island Sharks after Nico Galette scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 82-58 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Pioneers are 5-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Sharks are 2-0 against NEC opponents. LIU gives up 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.9 points per game.

Sacred Heart’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game LIU allows. LIU’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Pioneers and Sharks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pioneers. Alex Sobel is averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Tana Kopa is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 9.6 points. Tai Strickland is averaging 15.9 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.