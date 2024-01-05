Gaiter leads South Alabama against Georgia State after 29-point game

Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Isiah Gaiter scored 29 points in South Alabama’s 91-84 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 5-3 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

South Alabama scores 74.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaiter is averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Lucas Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

