Gaiter and South Alabama host Troy

Troy Trojans (11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Troy Trojans after Isiah Gaiter scored 25 points in South Alabama’s 91-85 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Jaguars are 5-4 in home games. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Gaiter averaging 6.0.

The Trojans have gone 5-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

South Alabama’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 81.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 77.0 South Alabama allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Gaiter is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.