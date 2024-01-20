Gaines puts up 17 in UAB’s 69-61 win against East Carolina

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 17 points as UAB beat East Carolina 69-61 on Saturday. Gaines also added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 17 points as UAB beat East Carolina 69-61 on Saturday.

Gaines also added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Blazers (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Javian Davis scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Christian Coleman was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ezra Ausar finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (9-10, 2-4). Brandon Johnson added 15 points and 10 rebounds for East Carolina. RJ Felton also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

