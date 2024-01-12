Live Radio
Gadsden’s 14 lead Canisius over Siena 67-63

The Associated Press

January 12, 2024, 10:02 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Gadsden’s 14 points helped Canisius defeat Siena 67-63 on Friday night.

Gadsden also added eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Frank Mitchell scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Bryce Okpoh finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Saints (2-13, 1-3) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Mason Courtney added 12 points and two steals for Siena. In addition, Michael Eley had seven points and six rebounds. The loss is the eighth straight for the Saints.

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius hosts Fairfield and Sienaplays Niagara on the road.

