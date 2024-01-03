Gaddy and Tarleton State host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Kiandre Gaddy scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-66 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Texans are 4-1 in home games. Tarleton State is third in the WAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gaddy averaging 4.5.

The Mavericks have gone 1-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 16.1 assists. DaJuan Gordon leads the Mavericks with 2.8.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals. Gaddy is shooting 59.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks. Akili Vining is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.