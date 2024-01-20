Furman wins 65-62 over Western Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues had 17 points in Furman’s 65-62 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday. Pegues shot…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues had 17 points in Furman’s 65-62 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Pegues shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (10-9, 4-2 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster scored 14 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Alex Williams shot 6 of 14 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Catamounts (15-4, 4-2) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who posted 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. DJ Campbell added 11 points for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

