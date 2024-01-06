Furman visits Chattanooga after Bonham’s 21-point outing

Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Furman Paladins after Trey Bonham scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 89-74 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 6-1 on their home court. Chattanooga scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Paladins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

JP Pegues averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Paladins: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

