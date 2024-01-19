Furman takes on Western Carolina following Williams’ 23-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-3, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-9, 3-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-3, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-9, 3-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Alex Williams scored 23 points in Furman’s 100-60 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Paladins are 7-1 in home games. Furman averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Furman makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Western Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Furman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Paladins. Williams is averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.