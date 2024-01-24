Furman hosts Samford after Achor’s 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-9, 4-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Samford Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-9, 4-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Furman Paladins after Achor Achor scored 20 points in Samford’s 87-80 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins have gone 8-1 in home games. Furman is second in the SoCon with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in SoCon play. Samford is seventh in the SoCon with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Achor averaging 5.9.

Furman scores 81.9 points, 6.6 more per game than the 75.3 Samford gives up. Samford scores 13.7 more points per game (90.4) than Furman allows (76.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Achor is shooting 60.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.