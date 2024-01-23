Furman hosts Achor and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-9, 4-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-9, 4-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Furman Paladins after Achor Achor scored 20 points in Samford’s 87-80 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins have gone 8-1 in home games. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 76.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in SoCon play. Samford is third in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.2.

Furman makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Samford averages 13.7 more points per game (90.4) than Furman allows to opponents (76.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Paladins.

Achor is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

