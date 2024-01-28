Fulks scores 23 as Louisiana beats Texas State 66-46

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 23 points in Louisiana’s 66-46 victory against Texas State on Sunday for the…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 23 points in Louisiana’s 66-46 victory against Texas State on Sunday for the Ragin’ Cajuns fifth consecutive victory.

Fulks was 9 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kobe Julien added 19 points while going 8 of 18 (1 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had 10 rebounds. Hosana Kitenge was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dylan Dawson led the Bobcats (7-14, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and three steals. Texas State also got eight points and two blocks from Davion Sykes. In addition, Brandon Love finished with eight points and two blocks.

