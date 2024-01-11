Fulcher leads Buffalo against Akron after 20-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (2-13, 1-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-4, 3-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (2-13, 1-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-4, 3-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Akron Zips after Shawn Fulcher scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 86-65 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips are 6-0 on their home court. Akron has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks fifth in the MAC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 9.2.

Akron averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Akron gives up.

The Zips and Bulls meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Sy Chatman is averaging 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.