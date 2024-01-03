Fresno State visits Waters and San Diego State

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2) San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Reese Waters scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 84-74 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 6-0 on their home court. San Diego State averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Fresno State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is averaging 21.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Waters is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.2 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

