Fresno State hosts Taylor and Air Force

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-11, 1-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-11, 1-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Ethan Taylor scored 22 points in Air Force’s 90-58 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 at home. Fresno State is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 1-5 in MWC play. Air Force ranks fifth in the MWC giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Fresno State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Taylor is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.