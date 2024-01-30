Fresno State faces UNLV on 3-game road slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-9, 3-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-9, 3-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Rebels are 6-3 on their home court. UNLV ranks third in the MWC with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 10.0.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 8.2.

UNLV’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Boone is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.