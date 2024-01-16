Fresno State faces San Jose State in conference showdown

San Jose State Spartans (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 0-3 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 0-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Myron Amey Jr. and the San Jose State Spartans in MWC action Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Fresno State averages 68.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.1 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 72.0 Fresno State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 34.4% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Amey is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

