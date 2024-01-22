Fresno State faces conference foe Boise State

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-10, 1-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-10, 1-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Tyson Degenhart and the Boise State Broncos in MWC action Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Fresno State gives up 73.2 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Broncos are 4-1 in conference matchups. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Degenhart averaging 8.8.

Fresno State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Boise State averages 73.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 73.2 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Degenhart is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. O’Mar Stanley is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

