Freidel scores 26 to lead James Madison over South Alabama 89-55

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 26 points as James Madison beat South Alabama 89-55 on Thursday night.

Freidel also had seven rebounds for the Dukes (15-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 14 points while going 4 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Julien Wooden had 13 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

The Jaguars (8-8, 1-3) were led by Isiah Gaiter, who posted 16 points. Samuel Tabe added 15 points and two steals for South Alabama. Elijah Ormiston also put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

James Madison took the lead with 14:03 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-29 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

