Freidel leads James Madison against Appalachian State after 26-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-1, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Noah Freidel scored 26 points in James Madison’s 89-55 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes have gone 7-0 in home games. James Madison is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 3.0.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in conference games. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 10.0.

James Madison averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.0 more points per game (77.8) than James Madison allows to opponents (70.8).

The Dukes and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freidel averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tre’Von Spillers is scoring 13.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

