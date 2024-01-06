Freeman scores 24, Akron defeats Bowling Green 83-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman’s 24 points helped Akron defeat Bowling Green 83-67 on Friday. Freeman also contributed 11…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman’s 24 points helped Akron defeat Bowling Green 83-67 on Friday.

Freeman also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (10-4, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble scored 16 points while going 7 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Shammah Scott shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Marcus Hill led the Falcons (10-4, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jason Spurgin added 14 points and four assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Rashaun Agee had 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Falcons.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron visits Ball State and Bowling Green plays Ohio at home.

