Freeman leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Utah Valley after 22-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-8, 3-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-11, 1-4 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-8, 3-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-11, 1-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Ahren Freeman scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 81-80 overtime victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Vaqueros are 4-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 2.3.

The Wolverines are 3-2 against conference opponents. Utah Valley has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Trevin Dorius is averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.