Freeman leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Utah Valley after 22-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-8, 3-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-11, 1-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Ahren Freeman scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 81-80 overtime victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 3-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Drake Allen is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

