Freeman leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Abilene Christian after 26-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Ahren Freeman scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-78 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vaqueros are 0-3 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Abilene Christian scores 76.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 79.6 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

The Wildcats and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

