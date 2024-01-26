Freeman leads Milwaukee against Oakland after 22-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after BJ Freeman scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 87-71 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 at home. Milwaukee is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon League scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.5.

Milwaukee is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 73.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 79.5 Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jamison is averaging 9.8 points for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.