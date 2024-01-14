Freeman leads Iowa against Minnesota after 22-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Owen Freeman scored 22 points in Iowa’s 94-76 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-1 in home games. Minnesota is second in the Big Ten with 19.1 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 7.7.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 7.1.

Minnesota’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Minnesota allows.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sandfort is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

