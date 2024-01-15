Freeman leads Akron against Western Michigan after 21-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 4-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 4-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 76-59 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips have gone 7-0 in home games. Akron scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 4-0 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by B. Artis White averaging 3.5.

Akron’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 18.3 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Seth Hubbard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Artis White is shooting 34.9% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.