Freeman leads Akron against Western Michigan after 21-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 4-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -12.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 76-59 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips are 7-0 in home games. Akron is second in the MAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 3.0.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Akron makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Western Michigan has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 4.6 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Owen Lobsinger is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

