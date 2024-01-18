Frazier, Hardy propel UTEP to 73-59 victory over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 21 points, Tae Hardy scored 20 and UTEP rolled to a…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 21 points, Tae Hardy scored 20 and UTEP rolled to a 73-59 victory over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Frazier also added eight steals for the Miners (10-8, 1-2 Conference USA). Zid Powell had 10 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Jared Jones finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Blue Raiders (6-12, 0-3). Elias King added 15 points for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Jacob Johnson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

