Francis and NJIT host UMass-Lowell

NJIT Highlanders (4-9, 0-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-4, 1-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -14; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tariq Francis scored 22 points in NJIT’s 79-73 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 0-1 against America East opponents. NJIT is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

UMass-Lowell averages 80.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 76.0 NJIT gives up. NJIT has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.9 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Elijah Buchanan is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

