Francis and NJIT host Binghamton

NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 1-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Tariq Francis scored 22 points in NJIT’s 75-74 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Binghamton has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 1-6 against conference opponents. NJIT allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Binghamton averages 72.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 74.6 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Binghamton gives up.

The Bearcats and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Symir Torrence is averaging nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Adam Hess is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.1 points. Francis is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

