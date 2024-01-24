Foster scores 22 as Furman downs Samford 78-68

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster had 22 points in Furman’s 78-68 victory over Samford on Wednesday night. Foster also…

Foster also contributed 11 rebounds for the Paladins (11-9, 5-2 Southern Conference). Alex Williams scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). JP Pegues had 12 points and shot 3 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Achor Achor led the Bulldogs (17-3, 6-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks. A.J. Staton-McCray added 14 points and three steals for Samford. Nathan Johnson also had 10 points. The loss broke the Bulldogs’ 17-game winning streak.

Furman visits Wofford and Samford travels to play East Tennessee State both on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

