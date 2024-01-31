Live Radio
Foster scores 17, Pegues makes late 3 in regulation and Furman beats The Citadel 82-79 in OT

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 10:38 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster had 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, JP Pegues sank a contested 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left in regulation, and Furman defeated The Citadel 82-79 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Pegues scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (12-10, 6-3 Southern Conference). Pjay Smith Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

AJ Smith and Elijah Morgan each scored 24 points for the Bulldogs (9-13, 1-8). Keynan Davis also put up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

