Foster leads Furman against Wofford after 22-point outing

Furman Paladins (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 4-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Wofford Terriers after Marcus Foster scored 22 points in Furman’s 78-68 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 7-1 in home games. Wofford has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Paladins are 5-2 in SoCon play. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Furman allows. Furman has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Paladins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Kyler Filewich is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

JP Pegues is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

