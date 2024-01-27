Foster leads Furman against Wofford after 22-point game

Furman Paladins (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 4-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (11-9, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 4-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Wofford Terriers after Marcus Foster scored 22 points in Furman’s 78-68 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 7-1 at home. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.9.

The Paladins are 5-2 in conference matchups. Furman is second in the SoCon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.2.

Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wofford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filewich is averaging 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

JP Pegues is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

