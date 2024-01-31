Foster leads Furman against Citadel after 22-point game

Furman Paladins (11-10, 5-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 1-7 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (11-10, 5-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 1-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -7; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Marcus Foster scored 22 points in Furman’s 77-67 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 at home. Citadel is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Paladins are 5-3 in SoCon play. Furman has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Citadel averages 70.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 76.3 Furman allows. Furman averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Alex Williams is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Paladins. Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.