Foster and Furman host Citadel

Furman Paladins (11-10, 5-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 1-7 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (11-10, 5-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 1-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Marcus Foster scored 22 points in Furman’s 77-67 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Citadel is third in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Paladins are 5-3 in conference matchups. Furman is fourth in the SoCon with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Foster averaging 6.1.

Citadel averages 70.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 76.3 Furman gives up. Furman averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 18.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

JP Pegues is averaging 16.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.