Forrest’s 24 lead Bucknell over Lehigh 86-80

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jack Forrest’s 24 points helped Bucknell defeat Lehigh 86-80 on Wednesday night.

Forrest added seven rebounds for the Bison (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe added 23 points while shooting 9 for 11, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Noah Williamson had 18 points and was 6 of 14 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

Jalin Sinclair finished with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-10, 1-2). Bube Momah added 19 points for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

